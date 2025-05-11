From NRI facilitation centre at IGI airport to NRI Milnees, CM Mann's initiative facilitates Punjabi diaspora Meanwhile, the state government launched NRI meeting programmes or NRI Milnees, which were organised in five districts of the state to hear the grievances of NRIs, such as land disputes, family/marriage-related and other different types of disputes directly.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has taken several steps to facilitate the Punjabi diaspora across the globe. Among them, the most important is the inauguration of a state-of-the-art NRI facilitation booth named 'Punjab Help Centre' at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

According to the CM Mann, Punjab is the first to launch such an initiative and reflects the state government's strong commitment to support and facilitate the NRI brethren.

"There are many Punjabi NRIs who face a lot of difficulties while travelling. Sometimes, they miss flights, lose their luggage and more... Today, we have opened the Punjab help centre on Terminal-3. If anyone faces any difficulty in departure, then they can come here for assistance," Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had said after the inauguration of the facilitation centre at IGI Airport Terminal-3.

While the centre would be manned around the clock to provide support to all the NRIs, the centre also has two Innova cars at its disposal for helping passengers with local movement to Punjab Bhawan and to other nearby places.

The centre assists passengers or relatives regarding arrival flights, connecting flights, taxi services, lost luggage facilities and any other assistance required at the airport. Moreover, in case of any emergency, the NRI passengers or their relatives would be provided a few rooms, depending upon the availability, in Punjab Bhawan, Copernicus Marg.

For any assistance, passengers could dial a helpline number 011-61232182 for any sort of assistance.

Meanwhile, the state government launched NRI meeting programmes or NRI Milnees, which were organised in five districts of the state to hear the grievances of NRIs, such as land disputes, family/marriage-related and other different types of disputes directly.

In these Milnee, 542 complaints were registered, and the latest data available on the website shows that 488 applications have been disposed of.

