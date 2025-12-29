From new railway lines to Vande Bharat: Punjab's rail boost under MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu in 2025 Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu has overseen a series of major railway initiatives in 2025, focused on strengthening Punjab's rail infrastructure.

New Delhi:

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu has overseen a series of major railway initiatives in 2025 aimed at strengthening Punjab's rail infrastructure, improving connectivity and boosting regional development across the state.

New rail lines and network expansion

A final location survey has been approved for the Gurdaspur–Mukerian rail link, a strategic future corridor expected to enhance both passenger and freight movement in northern Punjab.

The Rajpura–Mohali rail line, spanning 18 km and costing approximately Rs 443 crore, has been sanctioned. The project is set to significantly improve connectivity between Mohali and Rajpura, ease travel towards Delhi, and provide a direct rail link between the Malwa region and Chandigarh.

The Ferozepur–Patti rail link project (25.72 km, costing around Rs 764 crore) has also received sanction with complete funding from Indian Railways. To expedite land acquisition, Railways has deposited Rs 138 crore with the Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran and Rs 56 crore with the Deputy Commissioner of Firozpur. Once completed, the line will connect the Malwa and Majha regions, sharply reducing travel distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar.

After remaining stalled for years, the long-pending Qadian–Beas rail line project has been defreezed, reviving construction on the historic 40-km route. The project is expected to boost regional industry and improve connectivity.

Final location surveys have also been taken up for doubling of the Chandigarh–Morinda–Ludhiana railway track, part of broader modernisation efforts to support increasing train traffic and improve connectivity across key routes in the Tricity region.

Additionally, a survey for a third railway line between Ambala and Pathankot has been initiated to strengthen the connectivity along the main line, part of network strengthening taken up across the country.

Train services

Rail connectivity in the Malwa region received a major boost with the launch of a Vande Bharat Express connecting Ferozepur to Delhi, with key stops across Malwa and the addition of a new stoppage at Barnala.

To facilitate devotees attending the Shahidi Jor Mela, Indian Railways announced temporary stoppages for 12 trains at Sirhind Junction from December 25 to 27, 2025.

Station redevelopment drive

Progress on the Rs 462 crore redevelopment of Chandigarh Railway Station was reviewed by Ravneet Singh Bittu along with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The project aims to transform the station into a modern transit hub with enhanced passenger amenities.

In addition, station redevelopment work has been taken up at all 30 railway stations in Punjab, focusing on improved infrastructure, accessibility and passenger experience.

Road safety works – ROB and RUB

To enhance safety at railroad intersections, 51 locations across Punjab have been identified for Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB). Of these, 25 projects have already been sanctioned, while 21 more are at various stages of approval.

The long-delayed Doraha ROB has now been tendered. With expected cooperation from the Punjab government, this will be completed now.

Increased fund allocation for Punjab

Punjab has witnessed a substantial increase in railway funding for infrastructure and safety works under the current government: