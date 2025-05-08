From Lahore to Rawalpindi to Chhor, Indian drones reportedly hit these 9 cities in Pakistan According to the Pakistan Army's spokesperson, India has been carrying out Israeli drone attacks since the night of May 7 and May 8.

New Delhi:

India has thwarted an attempt by Pakistan to target Indian military installations spread across the western and northern sectors using drones and missiles. The areas that were targeted by Pakistan include Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. Following this, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at several locations. Pakistan has claimed that India has carried out drone attacks in nine cities. They are Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Karachi and Chhor.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation, multiple domain experts told ANI.

An official Government confirmation is awaited. This morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan.

Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly said in an all-party meeting that over 100 terrorists were eliminated with a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count of the terrorists at this stage, sources further stated.

The strikes, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted nine key terror camps in Pakistan linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Four of the targets were located inside Pakistan and the remaining five were situated in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).