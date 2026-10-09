From just 4 aircraft to major global force: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlights IAF's 94 years of service

New Delhi:

While marking the Indian Air Force's 94th anniversary, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday highlighted the Indian Air Force's (IAF) evolution into a major global air power following the ‘Tarang Shakti' exercise held in Jodhpur. He stressed that the Air Force started in 1932 with just four Wapiti aircraft and now it is leading globally. While addressing a seminar hosted by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS), which coincided with ongoing Exercise Tarang Shakti drills, the Air Chief Marshal noted the significance of Exercise Tarang Shakti following the IAF's 94th anniversary celebrations.

"This event becomes very important. Sitting here while Exercise Tarang Shakti is going on, and this seminar is a part of Exercise Tarang Shakti. Also, we just completed our 94 years as the Indian Air Force yesterday, and we celebrated our 94th anniversary,” AP Singh said.

AP Singh recalls IAF started with just four Wapiti aircraft in 1932

While reflecting on the force's trajectory since its inception, he recalled that the IAF started with just four Wapiti aircraft in 1932 before growing into one of the world's premier aerial forces.

He added that it is a very important event for India as the Air Force that started with just four Wapiti aircraft in 1932 and today is considered one of the major Air Forces in the world.

In the meantime, Air Chief-designate Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit reviewed operations at the ongoing multinational air combat exercise 'Tarang Shakti’ and witnessed the aerial drills of various indigenously built and global aircraft taking part in the complex joint manoeuvres of the Indian Air Force.

Jodhpur witnesses 'Tarang Shakti' exercise

The Jodhpur desert witnessed striking formations as the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise showcased global airpower on full display as Dixit witnessed high-octane manoeuvres at the multinational air combat drill.

It should be noted that 'Tarang Shakti 2026', the Indian Air Force's multinational air combat exercise, is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, with the theme 'Power in Partnership'.

Previously, IAF Group Captain Abhijit Kumar, commanding officer and team leader of the Sarang display team, stated that the team acts as the "brand ambassadors" of the Indian Air Force by showcasing its professionalism and India's advancement in the aviation industry.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We call ourselves the brand ambassadors of the Indian Air Force. We conduct displays across India and the world, showcasing the professionalism of the Indian Air Force, India's advancement in the aviation industry, and attracting youth to join the defence forces as a career option."

He further added that the Sarang team was formed in 2003 when indigenously built ALH helicopters were being inducted into the Indian Air Force. He added that the team was formed in 2003, when the indigenously built ALH helicopters were being inducted into the Indian Air Force. He said an evaluation flight was built to test the capabilities of these helicopters before formal induction.

With inputs from ANI

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