From Jammu to Pathankot to Barmer, full list of places where Pakistani drones were spotted and destroyed

New Delhi:

In a fresh escalation of conflicts between India and Pakistan, several Pakistani drones were spotted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sectors on Friday. Moreover, explosions were heard in the Samba sector of Jammu as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a complete blackout in the region. One Pakistani drone has hit a residential area in Firozpur and injured a family. Soon after the incident was reported, the injured ones were rushed to hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforced in multiple areas amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Full list of areas where Pakistani drones spotted

Jammu

Samba

Pathankot

Udhampur

Amritsar

Pakistan has violated the ceasfire for yet another day. On Thursday Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that Pakistan tried to attack 36 locations with 300 to 400 drones with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."

She added, "The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..."

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.