From INDIAN to BHARATIYA: Himanta Biswa Sarma's new Twitter bio for his Congress 'friends'

The name of the Opposition's coalition - INDIA - is in the news even after almost one week. The row over the name is now revived by senior BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He removed 'INDIA' from his Twitter bio replacing it with BHARAT.

"In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA . However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT. Some friends from the Congress are asking me why I changed my bio. I hope this explanation will satisfy them," the former Congress leader and now BJP prominent face - Sarma - tweeted.

