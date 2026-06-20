The 'Iron Lady of Pune' on fitness, motherhood and what she learned through Sadhguru's Inner Engineering

New Delhi:

For years, Snehal Sangram Chougule viewed fitness from a distance. Today, she is a national powerlifting silver medallist, the recipient of the "Iron Lady of Pune" honour, the owner of a fitness chain spread across Maharashtra and a woman who has inspired thousands through her journey. Looking at her life now, it would be easy to assume fitness was always a natural part of who she was.

The reality was very different. Before the medals, the gym floors and the fitness centres, Snehal was a mother of two who had little interest in exercise. The turning point came not on a competition stage but during an ordinary afternoon with her son, a moment that would eventually lead her not only towards powerlifting but also to the teachings of Sadhguru and programmes offered by the Isha Foundation.

How a game of badminton changed everything

At 35, Snehal weighed 82 kilograms and, like many mothers, spent most of her time caring for others rather than herself. Fitness felt like something reserved for athletes and trainers.

"I used to feel that gym is torture," she says with a laugh. "Nobody should do yoga, nobody should do workouts. Why trouble yourself?"

Then came a moment she still remembers vividly. One afternoon, while her younger child slept, her son asked her to play badminton.

"He said, 'Come Mama, let's play,'" Snehal recalls.

What followed lasted only a few minutes.

"I got completely breathless," she says. "I couldn't continue. I couldn't play with him."

The experience hit her harder than she expected.

"I felt very guilty. If I can't play with my children, what is the use of living? If I can't live my life fully with my children, then what is the point?"

The next day, she made a decision that would change the course of her life.

"The very next day, I started."

From fitness beginner to national powerlifter

The woman who once avoided workouts gradually transformed herself into a competitive athlete. Over the years, she built strength she never imagined possible, stepped onto national competition platforms and became a recognised figure in the fitness industry.

Yet as her journey progressed, she realised physical strength alone was not enough.

"People think fitness is only walking or only yoga or only going to the gym," she says. "But the human body is meant to do everything. It is meant to move, bend, stretch, climb, explore."

That understanding eventually led her towards yoga.

Initially, yogic practices became part of her fitness routine. Over time, curiosity encouraged her to explore the subject more deeply through reading, listening and learning.

How Isha Foundation and Inner Engineering shaped her outlook

One of the most significant turning points came on her 42nd birthday.

For the first time in her life, Snehal was preparing to spend the day away from her family. Her husband was travelling for work and her children were accompanying him.

"I had never spent a birthday without my family," she says.

At that point, an Isha Foundation volunteer reached out with an invitation to participate in Inner Engineering, a programme created by Sadhguru.

"It was the most beautiful birthday gift I have ever received," Snehal says.

She describes the experience as much more than a wellness programme. It became a process of self-reflection that gradually changed the way she viewed herself and the people around her.

The first changes appeared physically. A persistent back issue that had troubled her after childbirth began improving. The flexibility and mobility developed through yogic practices complemented the demands of powerlifting, which places considerable strain on the spine.

But the deeper changes happened internally.

"I became more receptive," she says.

The change also influenced the way she viewed her relationship with her husband. Earlier, she says, she often felt frustrated that work left him with little time for the family. Over time, that perspective began to shift.

"Earlier I would say, 'You don't give me time. You are always working.' Then I realised that he is doing all this for us."

Instead of trying to change people around her, she became less controlling and more accepting.

A different approach to parenting and leadership

The shift influenced the way she approached motherhood as well.

Today, Snehal prefers participation over instruction.

"I don't want to constantly tell my children, 'Do this, don't do that,'" she says. "I tell them, 'Let's do it together.'"

When her children ride horses, she rides with them. When they fall, she falls. When they learn, she learns.

"We have fallen from horses hundreds of times," she says, laughing. "But we get up together."

For Snehal, resilience is one of the most important lessons parents can pass on.

She has also carried that philosophy into her professional life. The entrepreneur who once described herself as "bossy" now leads differently.

Her fitness business has now expanded to 18 branches across Maharashtra and employs more than 200 people.

"I have become like a mother to my employees," she says.

A message for women on International Day of Yoga

Snehal's journey challenges the common belief that personal wellbeing can always wait until a more convenient time.

Many women postpone their health goals until their children are older, responsibilities reduce or life becomes easier. Snehal understands that mindset because she once lived it herself.

Today, her advice is simple.

"Just start," she says.

Not because change happens instantly. Not because yoga or fitness magically solve every challenge. But because one small step can quietly alter the direction of an entire life.

Years ago, she struggled to play badminton with her son for fifteen minutes. Today, she is stronger than she ever imagined possible. Yet for Snehal, the greatest transformation is not measured by the weight she can lift. It lies in the way she approaches life, relationships and herself.

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