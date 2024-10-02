From Bill Gates to Ratan Tata, global leaders extend wishes to PM Modi on 10 years of Swachh Bharat Mission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (From left to right) Bill Gates and Ratan Tata

As India celebrates a decade of the Swachh Bharat Mission, global leaders and prominent figures such as Bill Gates, Ratan Tata, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and others have come forward to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in advancing sanitation and public health across the nation. Launched in 2014, this groundbreaking initiative has transformed the landscape of cleanliness in India, garnering international recognition for its significant impact on community health and well-being.

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, expressed his admiration, stating, "The impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission on sanitation health has been amazing." His acknowledgment reflects the mission's profound effect on hygiene practices and health outcomes in India.

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, also extended his congratulations, tweeting, "I congratulate the Hon. PM on this occasion marking the #10YearsOfSwachhBharat." His support highlights the mission's broad appeal among India's influential leaders.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remarked, "Since our honorable Prime Minister launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, we have seen a renewed focus on cleanliness among the people." His words emphasize the cultural shift towards hygiene and sanitation that the mission has inspired across the country.

Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the Asian Development Bank, commended PM Modi for spearheading this transformational campaign, stating, "The Asian Development Bank is proud to have partnered with India on this visionary initiative from the very start."

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, noted the mission's remarkable milestones in improving sanitation in India, attributing its success to PM Modi's leadership.

Additionally, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, praised the government's efforts, highlighting the significant strides made in achieving sustainable development goals through this initiative. He underscored the importance of community mobilization in fostering a cleaner and healthier nation.

As the Swachh Bharat Mission enters its second decade, the accolades from these global leaders not only celebrate the past achievements but also inspire continued commitment towards a cleaner and healthier India for future generations.