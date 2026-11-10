From Bill Clinton to Princess Diana: Sonia Gandhi's memoir reveals untold stories of global leaders

"Old habits die hard," said veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as she recalled Bill Clinton's India visit in 2000, highlighting that even though the Monica Lewinsky scandal had subsided by then, the former US President every now and then "surreptitiously sizing up the more striking women" at a reception.

In her memoir "Belonging: A Journey Of Love", the Rajya Sabha member made the observation about Clinton while recalling the reception hosted by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the former US President.

"President Bill Clinton was staying at the Sheraton hotel with his daughter, Chelsea, and his delegation in 2000 when I called on him with our foreign minister," Sonia said in the book. "Friendly, informal, and exuding confidence, he appeared more keen to give us his own views and predictions about Kashmir- 'a nuclear flashpoint', in his words, 'one of the most dangerous places on earth'--than to pay attention to our point of view."

"The Monica Lewinsky scandal had subsided a little by then, but old habits die hard; at the reception held by Prime Minister Vaipayee in his honour, I noticed him every now and then surreptitiously sizing up the more striking women present," she added.

Sonia recalls for French president's India visit

Apart from Clinton, the former Congress president also mentioned about former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's 2008 visit to India. Though, Sonia mentioned that he met Sarkozy and his then partner Carla Bruni on a subsequent visit at a private dinner given by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh some years later.

"It was said that he (Sarkozy) had been advised not to bring her (Bruni) because they were unmarried which would have been awkward at official functions. Seated at the banquet table, I was amused when the wife of our Vice President Mohammad Ansari, seated next to him, proceeded to quiz him good-naturedly about his marital plans. Was he going to get married? And if so, had the date been decided? Was he missing her? "President Sarkozy seemed unperturbed by the cross-examination, even eager to share details of his love life, answering all her questions while continuously messaging his Carla on his phone," said Gandhi.

"By this time President Sarkozy and Carla Bruni had tied the knot and made their appearance together. He was obviously besotted with his tall and beautiful wife of Italian and French descent, who had been a popular singer and songwriter in Europe, as well as a top model. All eyes were on her as she glided into the room in an elegant long gown, graceful and slim, demure and blue-eyed," Gandhi says in the book.

Sonia remembers interaction with Princess Diana

In her book, she also recalled her interaction with the British royal family, particularly Princess Diana. She mentioned that former Rajiv Gandhi used to get along with Prince Charles very well.

"The real star of that family had of course been Princess Diana: tall and slim, with large blue eyes, an enchanting smile, and a magnetic personality. I can never forget how ravishing she was as a bride when Rajiv and I attended their wedding in 1981. But when they came to India in 1992, it was evident that things were not going well in the marriage," Sonia Gandhi writes.

"On the very day she famously posed alone on what I call the 'love bench' in front of the Taj Mahal, they had come over for a late tea. Prince Charles was forthcoming and amusing, but she appeared morose, though looking wonderful in a striking red and purple two-piece suit. We chatted about what she had seen and liked on her visit," she says.

ALSO READ:

Pranab Mukherjee wanted to be PM? Sonia Gandhi recalls his 'change at the top' remark in 2010