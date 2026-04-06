From arrest to conviction: Inside Punjab's strategy behind India's toughest drug crackdown

Chandigarh:

Punjab's Yudh Nashean Virudh (war against drugs) is increasingly being defined not merely by arrests but by a sharp rise in convictions that are standing firm in courts, signalling a decisive shift in the state's strategy against narcotics. Backed by the Bhagwant Mann government's flagship campaign Yudh Nashean Virudh under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, enforcement agencies are now focusing on building legally robust cases that ensure traffickers are not just caught but punished.

Police officials attribute Punjab's remarkable conviction rate of 88% in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the highest in the country, to a systematic transformation in policing. This includes prosecution-led investigations, scientific evidence collection, financial tracking of drug networks, and technology-driven intelligence gathering.

Conviction rate of 89%

According to official data, a total of 3,870 convictions were secured out of 4,812 NDPS cases decided by courts in 2022, reflecting a conviction rate of 80%. This rose to 81% in 2023 with 5,635 convictions out of 6,976 cases and further to 85% in 2024 with 6,219 convictions out of 7,281 cases. In 2025, the conviction rate reached 88% with 6,488 convictions out of 7,373 cases. In 2026, 1,634 convictions have already been secured out of 1,831 NDPS cases decided so far, pushing the conviction rate to 89%, the highest in the country.

These outcomes are being driven by Yudh Nashean Virudh, which has provided strong policy direction and institutional backing to enforcement agencies, ensuring that anti-drug efforts move beyond seizures and arrests to securing time-bound convictions.

Senior police officials highlighted that the key to this success lies in a fundamental shift in policing philosophy. "The objective is not just to arrest traffickers but to make sure that they get jailed too. Our investigations are now designed to meet the highest legal standards so that cases stand strong during trial," a senior Punjab Police officer said, adding, "Every step, from drug seizure to documentation and forensic examination, is carried out in strict compliance with NDPS procedures so that traffickers cannot escape merely on technical grounds."

Officials pointed out that the high conviction rate is the result of multiple systemic interventions, including structured and systematic training programmes, exposure of investigating officers to best practices in states like Himachal Pradesh, implementation of a detailed Standard Operating Procedure with a 60-point investigation checklist, and the appointment of Trial Special Officers to effectively manage cases in courts.

Mandatory training for investigating officers

A significant institutional collaboration has also been established with Rajeev Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, where all investigating officers undergo a mandatory six-day certification training. Over 400 IOs have already been trained at the university, strengthening the quality of investigations.

Given that the NDPS Act is one of India's most stringent criminal laws with strict procedural safeguards governing search, seizure, and evidence handling, officials emphasised that even minor lapses can weaken cases. Punjab Police, therefore, has invested heavily in training investigators in scientific investigation methods and strict chain-of-custody protocols to ensure evidence remains legally sound.

Another major factor behind the improved conviction rate has been the adoption of intelligence-led policing, supported by technology and citizen participation. Through digital platforms and anonymous tip-off systems, citizens are being encouraged to share information on drug trafficking activities, generating thousands of actionable leads and helping dismantle organised drug networks.

Authorities have also intensified financial investigations targeting the economic foundations of drug trafficking. Legal provisions are increasingly being invoked to attach and freeze properties acquired through drug money, with assets worth hundreds of crores identified and frozen in recent years.

"Drug trafficking is ultimately driven by money. By tracing financial trails and attaching illegal assets, we are dismantling the economic backbone of these networks. This also strengthens our cases in court because it establishes clear links between traffickers and organised drug trade," the officer stated.

Drug traffickers to be arrested, face conviction

While thousands of NDPS cases are registered every year and tens of thousands of traffickers are arrested, officials stressed that enforcement numbers alone do not define success. "The real deterrence is conviction certainty. When traffickers realise that arrest will almost certainly lead to conviction and loss of assets, it creates a strong message that drug crime will not go unpunished," the officer said.

Officials further noted that this broader ecosystem approach, combining enforcement, financial investigation, community intelligence, and rehabilitation, is helping disrupt both supply and demand sides of the narcotics problem. The alignment of investigators, prosecutors, and forensic systems into a coordinated framework has significantly improved the quality of cases presented in courts.

"Our approach is simple: every case must be legally sound, evidence-based, and capable of standing the test of trial. The conviction rate reflects the hard work of investigators, prosecutors, and the support of citizens in this fight against drugs," the officer added.

With Punjab positioned along one of the major drug trafficking routes into India, officials believe this evolving strategy can serve as a model for other states tackling organised drug networks.

"The message is clear: drug traffickers will not only be arrested but will face certain conviction and the loss of their illegal assets. That is the strongest deterrence we can create," the officer said.

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