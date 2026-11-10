From 'absolutely not' to 'theek hai' to firm no: How Sonia Gandhi turned down the PM post

New Delhi:

In what is widely regarded as one of the most consequential political decisions in 21st-century India, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had told her children months before the 2004 Lok Sabha election that she would "absolutely not" become prime minister. However, after repeated appeals from her alliance partners, she briefly appeared to reconsider with "theek hai" before turning down the offer unequivocally.

Her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were also opposed to the idea, having witnessed the trauma of their grandmother Indira Gandhi's assassination and the brutal killing of their father, Rajiv Gandhi.

However, it was not a straightforward decision, Sonia Gandhi writes in her memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love," which hit the stands on Tuesday. For the first time, details of Sonia Gandhi's inner turmoil and the deliberations that led her to decline the Prime Minister's post in 2004 have come to light.

'Absolutely not': Sonia Gandhi

She recounts that she was internally conflicted over the issue, with one part of her rejecting the idea completely, and the other part calling on her sense of obligation towards the party workers who'd be hurt and dis­appointed by her refusal.

"Some months before the election, my children and I had dis­cussed the issue of my possible prime ministership. One of them asked me straight out whether I would accept the post, just in case our party pulled off a victory. 'Absolutely not!' I'd said, almost indignantly. 'Are you sure?' they pressed me. 'I'm very clear,' I said emphatically," Sonia Gandhi says, recalling the discussion ahead of the 2004 assembly polls.

Neither Rahul nor Priyanka felt she should become prime minister. "They'd lived through the trauma of their grandmother's assassination and the brutal murder of their father. In their minds, holding that office was intrinsically linked with heightened danger. They looked relieved and I, too, felt lighter, having said my views out loud on the question for the first time. And there the matter rested. I never spoke of it to anyone else," she says in the book.

The Congress leader pointed out that throughout the 2004 election, she had given a noncommittal answer whenever she was asked this question in public.

'Theek hai': Sonia Gandhi mumbles almost inaudibly

Recalling a meeting with several alliance leaders in the conference room at the far end of her 10 Janpath residence, Sonia Gandhi said they took turns urging her to accept the Prime Minister’s post while she listened without responding.

"As the discussion comes to an end, they look towards me for a response. I muster up as much courage as I can and I say my piece. There is an uproar amongst them, they stand up and move towards me. I, too, stand up. They physically surround me.

"'We will not accept this,' one of them says. 'You cannot take this decision, Madam,' says another. Their tone is forceful, almost aggressive. 'We will not take no for an answer.' I am shaken. I feel overpowered. 'Theek hai,' ('All right,'), I mumble almost inaudibly. The assembled leaders don't even wait for me to finish my sentence, they begin to congratulate me, one by one," says Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi recounts that Priyanka was waiting outside the room throughout the meeting. As soon as she heard her mother's response, she rushed inside the house, visibly distressed and in tears, to find Rahul.

According to the book, Rahul was in his room when Priyanka burst in and told him that their mother had agreed to the alliance leaders' appeal.



"They're all around her, she's said yes!' 'What has she done! Where is she?' he said, and both of them came striding towards me with perturbed expres­sions on their faces: my two children who saw themselves as my protectors after the death of their father. I was already exhausted by the vehemence of the alliance leaders; now I had to face them.

"'You said yes?' thundered Rahul. 'They wouldn't listen to me,' I replied, 'I don't want to do it, you know I don't. I was being pressurised.' 'Pressurised? You are being pressurised?' he demanded. 'What about us?' He stormed off, his face clouded with anger. 'Look, Ma, you've always been clear about this,' Priyanka said. 'Don't get forced into it. Do what you've decided to do. We're both here to help you handle it,'" Sonia Gandhi recalls.

Nominated Manmohan Singh

After a night of exhaustion and uncertainty, Sonia Gandhi said she found clarity in her original decision. As she drifted off to sleep, she recalled telling herself, "Sonia, be true to yourself. You've always known it. Just leave it!"

A few hours later, she went to Rahul Gandhi's room and told him that she had decided to stick to her earlier stand. Rahul supported her decision, embracing her and saying, "It's the right decision."

Sonia Gandhi also recounts the dramatic moments in Parliament when she announced that she would not take up the Prime Minister’s post and proposed Manmohan Singh for the position.

"I step down from heading the Congress Parliamentary Party and Dr. Singh is nominated as its leader. Once again applause erupts, all of them stand up, some of them shout slogans, some have tears running down their faces. My children stand up too. I notice that they, too, are clap­ping. I collect my papers from the lectern and walk away. The ordeal is finally over," she says in the book.

Knew country would be safe in his hands: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi picked Manmohan Singh to lead the country in 2004 as she thought of him as a person of "unquestionable" integrity with a deep understanding of governance, and that he would also assuage the doubts of many about the UPA's ability to manage and continue the policies that began years ago.

"There were several senior colleagues, seasoned and qualified for the post, who would have been more than willing to accept it but amongst all of them was one who had long been in my sight as a person above reproach, and possessed a deep and consummate understanding of governance. That was Dr Manmohan Singh, a member of the Congress Working Committee," Gandhi says in the book.

An experienced economist, he had as minister of finance in the early 1990s who introduced economic reforms in India under the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, she points out.

"I knew that our beloved country would be safe in his hands. I held consultations with my senior colleagues, and they seemed more reconciled to my decision now. They didn't oppose Dr Manmohan Singh's name when I suggested it to them; no one could contest the depth of his experience or his reputation as an honourable man who would do right by India," she says.

He was sounded out privately on whether he would accept the post and after an initial refusal, his hesitation was overcome and he was persuaded to agree, Gandhi recalls.

(With PTI inputs)

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Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" hits bookstores nationwide