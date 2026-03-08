From a dentist to tax officer: Dr Meenakshi Verma’s inspiring life journey | Women's Day Exclusive

New Delhi:

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, India TV spoke to Dr Meenakshi Verma, a woman who has become an inspiration for many. Currently serving as a Commercial Tax Officer in the Uttar Pradesh GST Department, Dr Verma has an unusual and inspiring background. She is also trained as a doctor.

Dr Verma is currently in the spotlight after being conferred with the Women Achievers' Award Shakti 2026. In a candid conversation, she spoke about her journey, challenges, and the motivation that kept her moving forward.

Family support played a crucial Role

Dr Verma credited her success largely to the support of her family, especially her father. She said that her father always emphasised education and never discriminated between his children.

She shared that since childhood, she had dreamed of serving people. Initially, she believed becoming a doctor would allow her to help society. After clearing the CPMT exam following her 12th grade, she pursued a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and completed her graduation from Rishikesh.

However, her perspective changed when her brother cleared the Union Public Service Commission Examination and secured a good rank to become an Indian Administrative Service officer. Watching his journey made her realise that through civil services, she could impact a much larger section of society.

Journey through competitive exams

Dr. Verma first cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination in 2017 and was selected for the post of Commercial Tax Officer. Determined to improve her rank, she continued preparing and cleared the exam again in 2019, this time securing the position of Assistant District Employment Officer.

She continued her efforts and made her final attempt in 2023. Although she did not achieve her dream of joining the IAS, she chose to serve the public by joining the Uttar Pradesh government’s Commercial Tax Department and says she is happy with her role.

Facing the challenges during preparation

According to Dr Verma, preparing for civil services is extremely challenging and requires strong inner motivation. She said she never thought of giving up and always focused on improving herself.

Her parents supported her during difficult moments and reminded her that an exam is only a part of life, not life itself. She believes low phases are common during preparation, but identifying weaknesses and consistently working on them is the key to progress.

Why she chose civil services

Dr Verma said one of the reasons she chose civil services was to set an example. She wanted to challenge the perception that women cannot succeed in demanding careers.

She hopes that by achieving success, she can inspire other girls to pursue their ambitions and build their own identities in society.

Women who inspired Dr Meenakshi

Dr Verma said she has drawn inspiration from several women across different fields, including medicine and politics. She also mentioned that many senior women officers in her department have served as role models.

According to her, every successful woman can inspire others in unique ways.

Responsibility of public service

Talking about the challenges of her job, Dr Verma said holding a government position comes with significant responsibility. She believes decisions should be fair and balanced so that neither the administration nor the public suffers.

She also emphasised that taxpayers should not be harassed unnecessarily and said she strives to ensure justice in every case. She described her department as supportive and women-friendly, where colleagues help one another.

Dr Verma attributes her success to consistency, discipline, integrity, and perseverance.

Balancing professional and personal life

Speaking about work-life balance, Dr Verma acknowledged that women often face the challenge of managing both professional and personal responsibilities.

She stressed the importance of taking care of one’s health and maintaining balance. According to her, women should dedicate proper time to their work while also giving attention to family and personal well-being.

Dr Verma also advised women to make time for themselves, as neglecting personal health can disrupt both professional and personal life.