Friendship Day turns tragic: Hyderabad girl, studying M Tech in Canada, dies in car crash; 2 injured

In a tragic incident, a girl who was pursuing M Tech in Canada, died in a car crash in Hyderabad on Sunday.

She was travelling in a car along with her two friends on August 1, observed as Friendship Day, after celebrating in a pub. One of the girls was under the influence of alcohol when the car overturned, police said.

The girl who was driving the car was taken into custody by police.

Both the friends received injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, a case under the Indian Penal Code section 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered against him.

