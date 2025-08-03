The unbreakable bonds of Indian politics: A tribute to 'friendship' and togetherness In the dynamic world of Indian politics, where alliances shift frequently, some friendships stand as pillars of strength, shaping the political landscape for decades.

New Delhi:

On this Friendship Day, India takes a moment to reflect on the enduring bonds that have shaped the political landscape over the decades. In the world of Indian politics, alliances and partnerships often come and go, but some friendships transcend mere political necessity and become a cornerstone of leadership and nation-building. Among the most enduring and impactful political friendships in modern Indian history are those between Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and Supriya Sulle and Anupriya Patel.

These relationships have not only defined the course of Indian politics but have also set an example of loyalty, trust, and shared vision. On this Friendship Day, it’s worth looking at how these leaders have stood by each other, both in times of challenge and triumph.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani: Pillars of the BJP

When we talk about political camaraderie in India, it’s impossible not to mention Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani—two towering figures who, together, co-architected the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from a marginal entity to one of the most formidable political forces in India.

Their relationship, built over decades of shared ideals and commitment to the nation, laid the foundation for the BJP’s ideological base and political identity. While Vajpayee’s charisma and oratory skills made him a statesman in the eyes of the people, Advani’s organisational acumen and strategic brilliance were key to the party’s growth.

Together, they navigated some of the most turbulent phases in Indian politics, from the formation of the BJP after the split in the Janata Party to the rise of Hindutva as a central tenet of their political agenda. Their bond was one of respect and understanding, where each man’s strengths complemented the other. Vajpayee, the larger-than-life leader, was often seen as the face of the BJP, while Advani quietly but firmly built the party’s foundation and internal structure.

Their camaraderie was built on mutual trust and shared political philosophy. Even during moments of tension within the party, particularly in the later years of their careers, they remained supportive of each other, setting an example of how friendships can endure even in the most challenging political environments.

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah: The unstoppable duo

Arguably, the most iconic political friendship of the modern era is the one between Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Their bond has shaped not just the BJP, but the entire political landscape of India. From the streets of Gujarat to the corridors of power in Delhi, their friendship has been the backbone of one of the most successful political partnerships in Indian history.

Modi, with his unmatched charisma and ability to connect with the masses, and Shah, with his razor-sharp political strategy and organisational mastery, have led the BJP to unprecedented heights. Their partnership, built on trust and loyalty, was instrumental in winning two massive general elections in 2014 and 2019, fundamentally reshaping Indian politics.

What makes their bond special is not just their political success but the personal trust they have in each other. Their relationship, forged in the RSS and cemented during Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, has evolved into one of the most formidable alliances in global politics.

Modi has always relied on Shah’s political instincts, while Shah has credited Modi for his visionary leadership and bold decisions. From demonetisation to Article 370 revocation, their partnership has driven some of the most radical policy changes in India’s history.

Enduring friendship between Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, despite their political rivalry, shared a complex yet enduring friendship that transcended party lines. Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena, was known for his aggressive Hindu nationalism, while Pawar, the patriarch of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), represented a more pragmatic and regionalist approach. Their friendship, rooted in mutual respect, began in the 1960s, and over the years, despite their ideological differences, they managed to maintain a cordial personal relationship. While their political paths often diverged, especially in the 1990s when Thackeray allied with the BJP and Pawar’s NCP aligned with Congress, they never allowed politics to spoil their personal bond.

The depth of their friendship became most apparent after Thackeray’s death in 2012, when Pawar, despite their political differences, paid a heartfelt tribute to the Shiv Sena founder, acknowledging his immense contribution to Maharashtra. Their ability to maintain respect for one another, even through years of political tension, set an example for how leaders with opposing ideologies could still share a deep personal connection. This friendship, characterized by trust and mutual respect, remains one of the most remarkable aspects of Maharashtra's political history, proving that true camaraderie can survive in the most polarized of environments.

Supriya Sulle and Anupriya Patel: A new generation of political camaraderie

The younger political generation has also demonstrated the power of friendship and camaraderie, as seen in the strong bond between Supriya Sulle and Anupriya Patel. Both emerging as influential leaders from their respective political parties, they have shown that loyalty and trust are not bound by age or experience.

Supriya Sulle, the daughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, has carved a name for herself in Maharashtra's political landscape, while Anupriya Patel, the daughter of former Union Minister Dr Mahendra Pratap, has made significant strides in Uttar Pradesh politics. Their camaraderie has been marked by mutual support for each other's political careers and a shared vision for the country’s growth.

While their backgrounds might be different, both leaders have united under the banner of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), where they have often worked together to strengthen the coalition, ensuring political stability and the representation of marginalised communities. The friendship between Supriya and Anupriya stands as a perfect example of how young, female leaders are beginning to make a mark in a traditionally male-dominated arena.

Nishikant Dubey and Asaduddin Owaisi: A friendship beyond politics

Another remarkable example of political camaraderie is the long-standing friendship between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Despite their starkly opposing ideologies, their personal bond has remained strong for years.

Dubey, who represents a secular ideology focused on national progress, often finds himself at odds with Owaisi’s community-specific views. However, he made it clear that their political differences do not define their personal relationship. In an interview with ANI, Dubey explained that their ideological clash is akin to parallel railway tracks—though they run side by side, they never meet. While Dubey opposes special provisions like reservations for Muslims, Owaisi’s stance has been that of an advocate for Muslim rights. Yet, despite these deep ideological divides, they share a mutual respect and friendship that has withstood political pressures.

Their relationship is a rare instance of how personal connections can flourish beyond political rivalry. Dubey has affirmed that there is no “love-hate” dynamic between the two; rather, he considers Owaisi one of his closest friends in Parliament. They have even worked together on professional fronts, including being part of a delegation that traveled abroad after Operation Sindoor.

This enduring friendship, despite their political disagreements, showcases how personal bonds can transcend ideological divides. It stands as a powerful message in today’s highly polarised political climate.

The power of friendship in politics

These political alliances — whether between Vajpayee and Advani, Supriya and Anupriya, or Modi and Shah — are more than just strategic collaborations; they represent a deep camaraderie built on mutual respect and a shared vision for India’s future.

In a world where political alliances often shift and change, the friendships between these leaders have remained steadfast. They have weathered internal party struggles, public controversies, and even personal challenges, yet their bond has only strengthened over time.

On this Friendship Day, we not only celebrate personal friendships but also the political camaraderie that has had a lasting impact on India’s growth and progress. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, Supriya Sulle and Anupriya Patel, and Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have shown that in the world of politics, loyalty and trust can be just as powerful as any manifesto.

As India continues to navigate the complexities of modern politics, the deep bonds formed between these leaders will undoubtedly continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future. These friendships remind us that even in the high-stakes world of politics, true camaraderie can be the foundation for lasting success and progress.