Latest allegations by Raymond boss' wife: 'Forced to trek temple without food, water'

In an internal mail to the employees of Raymond, Singhania, who announced separation from his wife Nawaz, said he has chosen not to comment on the reports in media "about matters pertaining to my personal life", saying "maintaining the dignity of my family is paramount'

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2023 15:07 IST
In a fresh allegation against her husband and Raymond's billionaire chairman Gautam Singhania, Nawaz Modi claimed that he forced her into trekking to the Tirumala Tirupati temple without food and water.

In an alleged audio clip that recently surfaced, Gautam Singhania estranged wife Nawaz Modi said that the chairman insisted on the trek, claiming it to a vow he had made during their marriage. A devoted follower of Lord Venkateswara, Gautam Singhania demanded Modi climb the sacred hill in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh with no food or water, she alleged.

Just before Diwali, billionaire Gautam Singhania on Monday announced his separation from wife Nawaz, saying the two have decided to pursue different paths. Singhania, 58, had married Nawaz Modi, daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi, in 1999. He had married Nawaz, who was 29-years-old in 1999, after eight years of courtship.

Since then, many reports have emerged regarding the estranged relationship between the two. 

Singhania was in news a couple of years back over a feud with his father Vijaypat. Vijaypat Singhania created Raymond Group, which became a household name in India, producing apparels brands and textiles. His son, Guatam diversified the group into more sectors in an attempt to widen the revenue.

