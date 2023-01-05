French President's Diplomatic Advisor meets PM Modi, discusses several key issues of mutual interest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@NARENDRAMODI French President's Diplomatic Advisor meets PM Modi

Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi. According to a statement by the PMO, PM Modi welcomed France’s support to India’s G20 Presidency and also highlighted the close cooperation between the two nations in various domains of their Strategic Partnership including defence, security, and the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi invited French President to visit India

Had a fruitful meeting with Mr Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron covering a wide range of issues from Defence & security to culture. Glad that our Strategic Partnership is further deepening. Conveyed invitation to my friend @EmmanuelMacron to visit India (sic)," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

It should be mentioned here that PM Modi also recalled his recent meeting with President Macron in Bali and conveyed his invitation to the French leader to visit India. Responding to this, Bonne said President Macron looks forward to his early visit to India.

India-France holds Strategic Dialogue

Meanwhile, Bonne also conveyed President Emmanuel Macron’s message of friendship to the Prime Minister and briefed him on the Strategic Dialogue with NSA, Ajit Doval, held earlier during the day.

During the Strategic Dialogue and the meetings, India and France reiterated their commitment to take forward their strategic partnership to ensure peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific based on common beliefs in the rules-based international order and strategic autonomy.

The two sides discussed the global security environment, expanding the scope of defence cooperation to include the co-development of futuristic technologies in line with India's priorities of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The agenda included discussions on the situation in Afghanistan, Africa, South East Asia, Eurasia; Third Country Cooperation; cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, nuclear energy, space and cyber domains.

India-France agreed to bolster bilateral defence & security cooperation

Both sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation including in the South West Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific and pursuit of new initiatives in critical and emerging technologies.

Further, both nations also reiterated that in view of the emerging uncertainties and volatile global security environment, there was a need for closer cooperation between India and France, including in the UNSC and other multilateral forums.

ALSO READ: PM Modi dials French president Macron; discusses geopolitical challenges, civil nuclear energy

India-France relations

India and France have traditionally close and friendly relations. In 1998, the two countries entered into a Strategic Partnership which is emblematic of their convergence of views on a range of international issues apart from a close and growing bilateral relationship.

Both nations also support a multi-polar world order. France has continued to support India’s claim for permanent membership of the Security Council and the reforms of the United Nations. Further, India and France have consistently condemned terrorism and have resolved to work together for the adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) in the United Nations.

Latest India News