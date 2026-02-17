French President Macron's healthy start in India, seen jogging on Mumbai streets | Watch video

Mumbai:

French President Emmanuel Macron surprised Mumbaikers on Tuesday morning when he stepped out for a jog through the heart of the city, seamlessly blending into the daily rush of walkers and runners. Macron arrived in Mumbai early on Tuesday and began his day by jogging at the iconic Marine Drive near the Coastal Road.

With the onset of morning in Mumbai, Macron was seen jogging around Churchgate, accompanied by a close security cordon comprising French and Indian officials.

Dressed in a navy blue T-shirt and black sunglasses, the French leader appeared relaxed as he stuck to his fitness routine despite being on a packed diplomatic visit. The jog, which took place around 11 am, passed off smoothly with minimal disruption.

Media presence and public movement along the route remained controlled, allowing the President to complete his run peacefully ahead of a long day of official engagements.

Macron is in India to attend the AI Impact Summit, where global leaders, policymakers, and technology experts are discussing the future of artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure and responsible AI frameworks.

Macron pays homage to 26/11 attack victims

He and First Lady Brigitte Macron later also paid floral tributes to those killed in the November 2008 terror attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai. "At the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, we paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 attacks. To their families and loved ones, and to India: France stands with you. In the face of terrorism, unity and determination," Macron said in an X post.

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with French President

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with French President Macron in Mumbai, as part of the latter's fourth visit to India. The two leaders met at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, where they were seen sharing a warm hug before commencing discussions.

The meeting is aimed at reviewing the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and exploring avenues to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the latter in Mumbai.

This is President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the French leader on his arrival at the Mumbai airport.

