Freedom fighter Bhim Chandra Jana dies at 107

Centenarian freedom fighter Bhim Chandra Jana has died of old age-related ailments in West Bengal's Howrah district, family sources said. He died at his residence in Marotala under Shyampur police station limits on Friday, they said. Jana was 107 and is survived by six sons and six daughters and their children. His wife Latika Jana died earlier.

The freedom fighter's youngest son Ashok Jana said his father was arrested for the first time in 1930 at the age of 17 while opposing the use of foreign goods.

"Father was brought to Jagacha police station in Howrah district where he met Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das and his wife Basanti Devi who inspired him to take a plunge into Swadeshi Movement.

He was later lodged at Hijli and Alipore prisons," Ashok Jana said.

He said Bhim Chandra Jana was known as 'Nanu' to other freedom fighters of Bengal.

Jana was awarded by the Government of India after Independence and was an avowed Gandhian all his life, the freedom fighter's grandson Krishnendu Jana said.

Local MLA Kalipada Mandal visited the residence of the freedom fighter to pay respects.

The freedom fighter's body was cremated on Friday night, his son said.

