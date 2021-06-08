Image Source : PTI Free rice to BPL families for 5 months in Chhattisgarh (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced free distribution of rice from July to November to all the BPL ration card holders in the state. Besides, the chief minister also announced that the ration card holders will be provided additional quantity of rice under State Food Security Act, equivalent to PM Poor Welfare Scheme. This announcement of Chief Minister would benefit nearly 2,51,46,424 beneficiaries of 67,90,987 ration cards.

The Chhattisgarh Government had distributed rice free of cost to the poor and needy families under PDS in the months of May and June as well. As per the announcement of Chief Minister Baghel, BPL families will now be provided rice free of cost from the month of July to the month of November this year.

This decision would greatly benefit ration card holders of 'antyoday', 'priority', 'annapoorna', 'destitute', 'disabled' categories. Moreover, all the beneficiaries of State Food Security Act would be provided rice in quantity equivalent to Prime Minister Poor Welfare Scheme.

