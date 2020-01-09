'Free Kashmir' poster flashed during Mysore University protest, sedition case filed

Image Source : PTI (Not the actual image) Police personnel walk in front of JNU students' protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry in New Delhi

Mysore Police have registered a case of sedition against a 34-year-old man after he flashed a poster with had words 'Free Kashmir'. The man flashed the poster during a protest held at Mysore University against violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The protest was organised by Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association (AISA). The protest was organised near Manas Gangotri Gate of Mysore University. There was considerable mayhem after the poster was flashed. The police have filed a case under Section 124 A (Sedition) against Marie Devaiah and also against unknown persons. Mysore University has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A similar poster with words 'Free Kashmir' was flashed at a protest held at Gateway of India in Mumbai. The poster was flashed during a protest held against JNU violence. Mumbai Police filed a case against the woman who held the poster.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai reacted strongly on the incident and said that anti-social elements are behind the incident at Karnataka University. Bommai said that such people want to help Pakistan further its political agenda.

University students across the country have been protesting against the violence that took place on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on January 5. A mob comprising of masked men and women barged inside the campus and assaulted students and faculty with sticks. University property was vandalised. AISA and BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the violence. JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh was severely injured in the attack. Students claimed that police didn't come to help them but Delhi Police maintained that it was ready and only waited for written permission from JNU administration to enter the campus.