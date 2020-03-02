'Free Kashmir' graffiti appears on compound wall of defence colony in Bengaluru

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Image for representation

Another incident of "Free Kashmir" graffiti has surfaced in Karnataka with the slogan seen on the compound wall of a defence enclave colony at Shivajinagar area on Monday, police said. The graffiti was erased by painting over it, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa said a case has been registered in this regard, investigation was on and the culprits would soon be nabbed.

The case has been registered under the 'Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.'

"The graffiti came to our notice this morning, so we suspect it to be a recent activity. We are collecting information on CCTV cameras at the spot

and en route and eyewitness, if any," he added.

Last month graffiti had appeared overnight on the shutters of some shops and walls on Church Street here against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CAA and NRC.