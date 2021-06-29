Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Punjab Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises free electricity, bill waiver if AAP wins

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has promised to provide free electricity to the people of Punjab if his party comes to power in the state following the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Kejriwal said that 300 units of free electricity will be provided to every family if AAP forms the next government. He said that nearly 80 per cent of families will be benefited from the decision as they will have to pay zero bills.

He also announced to waive off pending domestic electricity bills and work towards providing uninterrupted supply in the state. Kejriwal promised that the decision will be passed in the first meeting.

"When we fought polls for the first time in Delhi in 2013, people used to get absurd electricity bills. The government was colluding with electricity companies, just like Punjab. Today there's 24-hour electricity in Delhi at a very low rate. We have to do this in Punjab," the Delhi Chief Minister told reporters.

Punjab assembly elections are due early next year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the AAP had won 20 seats in the 117-chair Legislative Assembly. It is the principal opposition party in the state.

READ MORE: Drones controlled from across border; RDX likely used in Jammu IAF station blast: Sources

READ MORE: Moderna seeks regulatory approval for Covid-19 vaccine in India; Cipla applies for import

Latest India News