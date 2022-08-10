Free bus travel for women on Raksha Bandhan in UP, Haryana | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Free bus travel in UP, Haryana for women on Raksha Bandhan

Highlights In UP, women can travel for free in buses between August 10 (12 a.m.) to August 12 (12 a.m.)

UP govt will also provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in the government buses

In Haryana, free bus travel was announced for women from 12 pm of August 11 to 12 am of August 11

Free bus travel has been announced for women on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan, in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said free bus rides will be provided to women for 48 hours in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Yogi Adityanath said that women can travel for free in government buses between August 10 (12 a.m.) to August 12 (12 a.m.).

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Uttar Pradesh, all mothers, sisters and daughters will be provided free travel facility for the next 48 hours in government buses from 12 midnight to 12 midnight on 12th August," the tweet by Yogi Adityanath read.

Yogi Adityanath today also said his government in Uttar Pradesh will provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in the government buses.

Free bus travel for senior women citizens was one of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto.

"Very soon in Uttar Pradesh we are going to introduce free travel for and above 60 years of age in government buses," the chief minister tweeted today.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar too on Wednesday announced free bus rides for women on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan this year.

"Free bus travel for women on Haryana Transport buses 12 pm of August 11 to 12 am of August 11, as a Raksha Bandhan gift," ML Khattar today said.

On July 29, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also announced free rides to women and girls in state transport buses on Raksha Bandhan.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond and will be celebrated on August 11.

No fare will be charged from female passengers in Rajasthan Roadways buses, except AC, Volvo and those with All India Permits, within the borders of the state, according to an official release.

(With inputs from agencies)

