Free bus service transforms lives of girl students in Punjab's schools of eminence Across 200 government schools in Punjab, including 118 Schools of Eminence, more than 10,448 students — of whom 7,698 are girls — are now benefiting from safe, reliable and free school bus services.

Chandigarh:

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government has launched a groundbreaking initiative that is reshaping access to education for thousands of girls across the state. For the first time in the country, students of government schools, particularly girls, are being provided free bus services, levelling the playing field with private school facilities and ensuring no child is left behind due to a lack of transport.

A game-changer for girls' education

Across 200 government schools in Punjab — including 118 Schools of Eminence — over 10,448 students, of which 7,698 are girls, are now benefiting from safe, reliable, and free school bus services. Among these, 4,304 girls travel 10–20 kilometres, and 1,002 girls commute more than 20 kilometres daily to attend school — a journey that, until now, was either unsafe or simply unviable for many families.

This bold move has significantly reduced dropout rates, especially among girls, and has instilled a new sense of confidence and dignity. Girls who once walked miles or depended on shared autos can now step into a bus that symbolises opportunity, safety, and equality.

How it works: A public-parent partnership

The bus service rolled out initially in 117 Schools of Eminence and 15–20 girls' schools, operates on an innovative funding model:

Rs 1,200 per student is the transportation cost.

80% (Rs 960) is covered by the Punjab government.

20% (Rs 240) is contributed by parents, a manageable amount compared to the steep costs of private school transport.

Buses are hired through School Management Committees, ensuring transparency and local involvement, while maintaining quality and safety standards.

Schools of Eminence: Redefining Public Education

This transport initiative is part of a broader education reform under the School of Eminence program — a flagship mission of the Mann government aimed at delivering world-class education in government schools. With smart classrooms, modern science labs, expansive sports facilities, and free NIFT-designed uniforms, Punjab's Schools of Eminence are setting benchmarks, attracting even those who once sought private education.

Today, enrolment in these schools has surged from 82,000 to over 2 lakh students, and with 158 students qualifying for JEE, the academic results speak for themselves.

Impact on ground level

The transformation is visible in towns and villages across Punjab:

712 girls at SGRM Girls School, Zira (Ferozepur)

645 girls at Mal Road Government School, Bathinda

466 girls at Nehru Garden Girls School, Jalandhar

399 girls at Kotkapura

300 girls at Anandpur Sahib Girls School

200 girls at Gobindgarh Girls School, Fatehgarh Sahib

A vision for the future

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has affirmed that this initiative is only the beginning. "We're expanding this service step-by-step to ensure every deserving child in Punjab's remotest corners gets access to quality education," he said.

By making safe transport a priority, Punjab has not only addressed a critical barrier in girls' education but has also created a model for the nation.

Punjabs Schools of Eminence and free bus services aren't just programs — they're pathways to empowerment, equality, and excellence. With every journey a girl makes to school, the state moves a step closer to educational justice and societal progress.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)