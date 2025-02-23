Fourth flight with 12 Indians deported from US to Panama arrive in Delhi, 4 hail from Punjab Indians deported from the US: This is the first group of Indian nationals to be sent back from Panama following the deportation larger group of 299 illegal immigrants by the United States as they attempted to enter the country.

Indians deported from the US: A flight carrying 12 Indian nationals, who had been deported from the United States to Panama, arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The latest batch comprised 12 Indian nationals deported from Panama, including four from Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention that Panama and Costa Rica are collaborating with the United States to facilitate the repatriation of deported migrants. As part of this initiative, the US is relocating undocumented migrants from various Asian nations, particularly those who have refused to return home or whose governments have declined to accept them, to these Central American countries.

4 deportees hailing from Punjab arrive in Amritsar

Four individuals from different districts of Punjab were sent to Amritsar on a flight. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed their arrival, stating they were from Gurdaspur, Patiala, and Jalandhar districts.

They landed at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar after traveling from Delhi via a commercial flight.

According to sources, Harpreet Singh and Maninder Dutt were from Gurdaspur, Jugraj Singh was from Jalandhar, and Jatinder Singh hailed from Nabha in Patiala district.

Indian immigrants brought back from US in military aircraft

Earlier, three batches of illegal Indian immigrants were repatriated from the US on February 5, 15, and 16 using a military aircraft, amid a crackdown on illegal immigration by the Donald Trump administration.

Many individuals from Punjab and other states, who had entered the US through *"donkey routes"*—a term for illegal and dangerous pathways used by migrants to reach America—or by other unauthorized means after spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.

The landing of US military aircraft carrying illegal Indian immigrants at the Amritsar airport had triggered sharp reactions from several political leaders in Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had questioned the Centre's move to land planes bringing deportees at Amritsar airport, accusing it of trying to defame Punjab under a conspiracy.

Mann had even asked the central government not to make the holy city a "deport centre". He had also said that deportation was a national problem, but it was being made to appear that only Punjabis migrate illegally.

(With PTI inputs)

