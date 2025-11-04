Four UKNA militants killed in encounter with security forces in Manipur At least four members of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a banned militant outfit not part of any ceasefire agreement, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur’s Churachandpur district early Tuesday morning.

New Delhi:

According to police, the encounter took place at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in Churachandpur district. Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of armed militants, security forces launched an operation around 5:30 am on Tuesday.

During the exchange of fire, four militants belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were killed. The group is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which was signed between the Central government, Manipur state authorities, and several Kuki–Zomi militant groups.

Security tightened in the area

Following the encounter, security forces cordoned off the area to ensure no further militant presence. Additional forces have been deployed, and the situation in the region remains tense but under control, officials said.