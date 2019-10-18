4 old cannons found in Nagpur, to be handed over to Archaeological Survey of India

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Four cannons found in Nagpur

Four old cannons were found in Nagpur on Thursday while digging for a development project at a heritage site. The guns were found at the Kasturchand Park ground located in the middle of the city. According to collector Ravindra Thakre, beautification and some development work are currently underway at the Kasturchand Park ground, a heritage site.

"On Thursday, the digging work was underway for storm drainage water at the ground when four very old cannons were found," he said.

A military establishment located near the site has taken possession of the cannons, Thakre said.

Subsequently, the cannons will be handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for examination, he said.

"The cannons are very old but we cannot say how old are they until the ASI examines them," said Thakre.

Cannons are known to be used in conflicts during the medieval era.

