Four killed, nine injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

Shimla:

At least four people were killed, and nine others were injured when a vehicle carrying them plunged into a gorge near Gatlog in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place late Tuesday night when the victims were returning from a hospital with the body of a man, who had died of a heart attack after being taken to a hospital in Sangrah, police said.

Four injured in critical condition

The injured were taken to the Medical College in Nahan, where the condition of four remained critical, the police added.

According to police, family members and villagers were bringing Jagdish Sharma's body back home when the vehicle met with the accident.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra, 37, and Des Raj, 23, both from Arlu village, and Rikhi Ram, 58, and Ram Gopal, 62, residents of Chinad village in Sirmaur district.

CM expresses condolences

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

Sukhu said the state government stood firmly with the bereaved families during the difficult time.

Seven killed after passenger bus skids off road

Earlier on August 8, seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a passenger bus met with a fatal accident near Chaluj Mor on the Tissa-Bairagarh road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Tissa for treatment. Following information about the accident, local residents and police personnel reached the spot and began rescue and relief operations.

According to preliminary information, the bus was travelling from Bairagarh towards Chamba district when it met with the accident near Chaluj Mor. Around 15 to 20 people were reportedly travelling on the bus at the time of the incident.

Among the seven deceased are four men and three women. The bus driver and conductor are also reported to be among those killed in the accident. The exact circumstances that led to the crash are not yet known.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Additional SHO of Tissa police station, Anubhav Sharma, confirmed the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

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