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Four killed, 7 injured in two-truck collision in Hanogi Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Written By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

The impact was so severe that four people lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries. The injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Nerchowk Medical College for further treatment due to the severity of their condition.

The wreckage of the ill-fated trucks
The wreckage of the ill-fated trucks Image Source : Reporter
Mandi (HP):

Four people were killed and seven others injured after two trucks collided head-on inside the Hanogi Tunnel on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning.

The accident took place at around 7:45 am, triggering panic at the spot. According to officials, the collision was severe, resulting in four fatalities. The seven injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Nerchowk Medical College in view of the seriousness of their condition.

DSP Lokendra Negi confirmed the incident. Police and rescue teams reached the site soon after the accident and launched relief and rescue operations.

The collision also disrupted traffic on the highway for some time. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Reported by Kapil Thakur

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Himachal Pradesh Mandi Road Accident
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