4 held with snake worth Rs 2.5 crore in UP's Balrampur.

A red sand boa snake was rescued from four persons who were trying to sell it in Balrampur district.

Forest officials said on Friday that the red sand boa is a rare non-poisonous snake that is used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, hence, is in huge demand globally.

District forest officer, Balrampur, Prakhar Gupta said that red sand boa snake is a rare snake species and costs Rs 2.5 crore in the market.

Those arrested on Thursday evening have been identified as Sadan Kumar, Govind Nath Pandey, Babar Khan, Vishal Gupta.

The police have also seized the car in which the red sand boa was kept.

Superintendent of Police Balrampur Hemant Kutiyal said they had got a tip-off about the four persons who were trying to smuggle an animal.

"Police launched a massive checking drive and near Sekhuikala trisection, we spotted a car which did not stop for checking. The police gave it a chase and managed to overtake it. During the search a red sand boa was recovered which was later handed over to the forest department," the SP said.

