Four held for trying to extort money by alleging breach of COVID-19 norms

Image Source : PTI Four `clean-up marshals' have been arrested for trying to extort money from a factory owner after accusing him of not following COVID-19 related norms

Four `clean-up marshals' have been arrested for trying to extort money from a factory owner after accusing him of not following COVID-19 related norms, police said here on Saturday.

The accused worked with a private security agency which is appointed by the Mumbai civic body to collect fine from those who spit in public places and do not follow other cleanlinesss norms.

As per the complainant, on April 21, Ajit Singh, one of the clean-up marshals, visited him and demanded Rs one lakh after alleging that COVID -19 related norms were not being followed at his factory.

The owner paid him Rs 20,000. However, on Friday again four others visited him and demanded money while making the same allegation.

The owner then approached MIDC Andheri police station.

The police registered an FIR under IPC section 384 (extortion) and arrested the four men. Main accused Ajit Singh is wanted in the case, the official said.

Also Read: Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath temple begins in Puri amid Covid protocols

Latest India News