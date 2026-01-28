Four Gurugram schools receive bomb threats; Police, SDF team rush to spot Soon after receiving the bomb threat mail, the Police and SDF team reached the spot.

Gurugram:

At least four private schools in Gurugram has received bomb threat; Kunskapsskolan School in DLF Phase 1, Heritage International Xperiential School in Sector 53 (near DLF Phase 5), Lancers International School Sector 53, Gurugram, Pathways World School, Gurugram. Soon after receiving the bomb threat mail, the Police and SDF team reached the spot.

20 Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar receive bomb threat

A serious security threat emerged in Gautam Buddh Nagar ahead of Republic Day (January 26) when approximately 20 schools in the district received threats via email. One of the emails reportedly originated from a foreign source.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner, Smt. Lakshmi Singh, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Dr. Rajiv Narayan Mishra, directed and supervised a swift, coordinated, and effective response by the Commissionerate Police.

After receiving the information, police teams already on duty were immediately alerted. Local police forces, along with bomb squads, fire brigades, dog squads, anti-sabotage check teams, and bomb disposal squads, were promptly deployed to the affected schools and surrounding areas, conducting thorough search operations. During the intensive search, no objectionable or suspicious objects were found. The situation at all locations was found to be completely normal.

According to police officials, classes are being conducted normally in the schools, adhering to all security standards and established protocols. Simultaneously, the cyber team is conducting a technical investigation into the threatening emails and tracing their source.

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber ​​Police Station under Sections 353/351(3)/351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

The Commissionerate Police has increased security in crowded places, educational institutions, and other sensitive areas. The police have appealed to the public not to pay attention to any rumors and to immediately report any suspicious information to the local police. The police administration has clarified that it is fully vigilant and committed to public safety.

School in Punjab's Moga receive bomb threat

Last week, one school in Punjab's Moga received bomb threat email and soon after receiving information about it, police thoroughly searched the premises.

Moga's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurpreet Singh, said the school principal alerted the police about the threat email, following which the students were sent home.

"We conducted a check of the school premises.School was evacuated, and the children have left," he said. Last month, some schools in Patiala and Jalandhar received bomb threat emails. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

Several schools in Noida receive bomb threat last month

Last month, several schools in Noida received emails containing bomb threats on Friday, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Rajeev Narain Mishra, told reporters that some schools in Noida received emails threatening bomb attacks on their premises.

"Upon receiving information, senior police officers along with local police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage units carried out thorough inspections of the schools," Mishra said.

Security teams also conducted searches in the surrounding areas, including nearby Metro stations, markets and other crowded places as a precautionary measure, the officer said. "Preliminary investigations suggest that the emails were hoax. Full vigilance is being maintained and necessary legal action is underway," the ACP said.