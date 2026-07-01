Four die as monsoon rains trigger landslides, road closures across Himachal; IMD issues orange alert

Shimla:

Heavy monsoon rain claimed four lives and caused widespread disruption across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with landslides blocking roads, rivers swelling and power supply affected in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon, which entered the state on Tuesday, had spread across the entire region by Wednesday.

It has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from July 2 to July 6, except on July 4.

One of the victims was 38-year-old Sukhbir Kaur from Nalagarh in Solan district. She was travelling with her family to Manikaran when a boulder fell onto the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway near Aut. She had stepped out of the vehicle when the rock struck her, killing her instantly. Police later shifted her body to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) reported three more deaths in Kangra district on the first day of the monsoon. These included one person who died due to electrocution and another who died after falling from a height.

Flood-like situation in Chamba

Continuous rainfall also created flood-like conditions in Lanot and Phagdog villages of Chamba district. Debris from a hillside entered two houses, causing major damage. Acting SDM and Tehsildar Abhiray Singh Thakur said instructions have been issued to officials concerned to inspect the site and provide assistance to the affected families.

Schools across the state reopened after the summer holidays on Wednesday, but attendance remained low because of the heavy rain.

Several roads closed due to landslide

According to the SEOC, 35 roads were closed due to landslides and other rain-related damage. These included 18 roads in Kullu, 11 in Mandi and two each in Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur and Una districts. Power supply was also affected, with 127 electricity transformers reported out of service.

Several areas have recorded heavy rainfall since Tuesday evening. Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra received the highest rainfall at 102.5 mm, followed by Ghamroor (95.2 mm), Guler (87.2 mm), Palampur (74.4 mm), Saloni (68.2 mm), Dhaulakuan (60.5 mm) and Una (53.8 mm). Rain also lashed Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala, while thunderstorms and lightning were reported from Kufri, Kangra, Palampur, Sundernagar, Jubberhatti and Bhuntar.

The Shimla-Mataur National Highway was shut after a landslide, forcing police to announce alternative routes for traffic travelling between Shimla, Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur. The Chamba-Tissa road was also blocked near Pangola Nallah following another landslide.

Authorities warned people to stay away from rivers after water levels rose sharply. The Swan river in Una and the Beas river in Hamirpur were flowing at high levels.

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