Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur due to inclement weather, low visibility at IGI Airport Flight operations at Delhi airport remained on Wednesday as heavy rains and gusty winds affected visibility.

New Delhi:

Four flights bound for Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions. The monsoon spell continued in the national capital, with heavy rains lashing various parts over the past few days, affecting flight operations.

Flight operations at Delhi airport remained on Wednesday as heavy rains and gusty winds affected visibility. As a result, multiple incoming flights were unable to land and had to be diverted to nearby airports to ensure passenger safety.

According to airport sources, at least four flights were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur because of adverse weather conditions. These diversions were made as a precautionary measure in response to low visibility and continuous rainfall in the region.

The affected flights included services arriving from Kathmandu, Srinagar, Patna, and Kolkata. Passengers on these flights were informed about the diversions mid-air, and necessary arrangements were made upon landing in Jaipur to facilitate further travel or accommodation. Authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation to resume normal operations at Delhi airport.

Delhi weather forecast and airport visibility

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the general visibility was recorded at just 4,500 metres at 5 pm, and the Runway Visual Range (RVR) for all major runways, including RWY28 and RWY10, was marked as 'M', indicating missing or unavailable data. These conditions led to the diversion of several flights to Jaipur, as continuous rainfall and low visibility made it unsafe for aircraft to land in Delhi.

The weather department reported a generally cloudy sky over Delhi with light to moderate rain likely, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Past 24-hour observations showed no significant change in temperatures, with maximums ranging between 33-34°C and minimums between 24-27°C. Both day and night temperatures remained 1-3°C below normal for this time of year, adding to the unstable atmospheric conditions. Light rain is expected to continue in the coming days.