Four dead, three missing as landslide hits Sikkim’s Upper Rimbi, police team rushes to spot Sikkim landslide latest news: Despite the successful evacuation and their immediate transfer to the district hospital, one of the women succumbed to her injuries during treatment, police said.

Gangtok:

At least four people died and three others remain missing after a landslide hit Upper Rimbi under the Yangthang Constituency in West Sikkim on Thursday night. According to police, three individuals were killed on the spot when the landslide hit and the police team, in coordination with local villagers and SSB personnel, managed to evacuate two injured women from the affected area after constructing a temporary tree log bridge over the flooded Hume River.

“Despite the successful evacuation and their immediate transfer to the District Hospital, one of the women succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The other remains in critical condition, and three are still missing, SP Geyzing Tshering Sherpa said.

Another landslide hits Sikkim on Monday

Earlier this week, another such incident was reported in which a woman was killed when a landslide struck her house in Sikkim's Gyalshing district on Monday midnight, police said.

The woman was identified as 45-year-old Bishnu Maya Portel of Thangshing village. According to police, the incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall that triggered multiple slides across the region.

Advisory issued for landslide-prone areas

The victim's house was completely destroyed due to the landslide, police added. District officials issued an advisory and urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow safety advisories as the risk of further landslides remains high.