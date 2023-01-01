Sunday, January 01, 2023
     
Four cops suspended for harassing truck driver in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI Reported By: PTI Published on: January 01, 2023 11:41 IST
Four cops suspended for attacking truck driver
Image Source : FILE Four cops suspended for attacking truck driver

Four policemen including the in-charge of a police outpost were suspended for harassing a truck driver on the highway under the Miranpur Police Station area of the district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Inderjit Singh, the In-charge of the police outpost, and constables Sushil Kumar, Rahul, and Vedperkash were suspended for negligence of duty on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal told reporters here.

The suspended police were accused by the truck driver of stopping him a few days ago and harassing him unnecessarily despite seeing his papers.

