Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 4 construction firms penalised for flouting NGT norms in Greater Noida.

Four construction companies in Greater Noida have been fined a total amount of Rs 3 lakh for flouting guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on pollution, officials said on Friday.

"Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Narendra Bhooshan said the fine has to be remitted within a week and any repeat offence would attract double the penalty amount," according to an official statement.

A penalty of Rs 1 lakh each has been slapped on construction firms Apex Alphabet and French Apartments and Rs 50,000 each on Moni Construction and French Apartments, the GNIDA said.

The authority directed the firms, which violated the rules on storage and placement of construction material, to remit the penalty amount to the NGT, according to the statement.

"CEO Bhooshan has appealed to all Greater Noida residents for their support in making the city clean," it added.

