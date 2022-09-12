Monday, September 12, 2022
     
  Four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derail in Odisha, none hurt

Four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derail in Odisha, none hurt

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bhubaneswar Updated on: September 12, 2022 17:15 IST
Bhubaneswar, Train Derails, Goods train, Bhubaneswar Railway station, Odisha, ECoR, five wagons of a
Image Source : TWITTER@RAILMININDIA At least four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train derailed in Odisha's Koraput district on Monday.

At least four coaches of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train derailed in Odisha's Koraput district on Monday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement. However, no casualty has been reported so far. The incident took place between Jeypore and Chatriput railway stations in the afternoon.

After crossing Jeypore railway station, one sleeper class and three general coaches jumped off the tracks, it said, adding further investigation is underway. Accident relief trains with officers on board were rushed to the spot for relief and restoration operations, the statement said.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, ADRM (infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other officers were monitoring the relief operations. Alternate transport arrangements have been made for the stranded passengers, it added.

(PTI Inputs)

