Image Source : AP Fortis, Apollo roll out Sputnik V at 2 hospitals in Delhi-NCR; over 3,000 vaccinated

Private hospital chains Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals have started administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at two of their hospitals in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Thursday. Indraprastha Apollo in Delhi started administering Sputnik V in a staged manner from Wednesday.

Around 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far, a hospital spokesperson said.

"On-the-spot registration and walk-in facility for Sputnik V is currently restricted, we are encouraging beneficiaries to take appointments through the CoWin app," the official said. According to a Fortis Healthcare official, the hospital chain started providing Sputnik V jabs last week at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

"In order to accelerate the vaccination drive, we are introducing the vaccine at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur from Friday. We have received a good response and a total of 2,193 people have been vaccinated till now," he said. The official said Fortis Healthcare has received fresh supplies of Sputnik V which will help it ramp up the inoculation drive.

