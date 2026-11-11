Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar collapses during morning walk, admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi:

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after he fell unconscious during his morning walk on Wednesday, November 11. As per reports, Dhankhar's security personnel escorted him home in a PCR vehicle. Following this, the medical team from ILBS and AIIMS doctor Sandeep Seth examined him and provided necessary medical assistance. However, due to his health condition, the doctors decided to immediately transport him to AIIMS.

According to sources, 75-year-old Dhankhar has been admitted to the hospital's Cardio-Neuro Center. He is currently under the supervision of doctors in the Cardiology Department and is undergoing extensive medical evaluation and treatment. Last year, he was also admitted to the Cardiac Department of AIIMS, Delhi, after his health deteriorated . Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS after experiencing chest pain.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's political journey

Jagdeep Dhankhar played key roles in various political parties such as the Janata Dal, the Congress, and the BJP. He represented the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency as a member of the Janata Dal in the 9th Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1991. In 1991, he joined the Congress and contested the general elections from the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency that same year, but lost. He then served in the 10th Legislative Assembly as a member of the Kishangarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan from 1993 to 1998. In 1998, he contested the Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency but finished third.

Subsequently, in 2003, he joined the BJP and played an active role in the 2008 assembly elections as a member of the party's election campaign committee. In 2016, he headed the BJP's legal and legislative affairs department. In July 2019, the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, appointed Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Governor of West Bengal, where his sharp political and administrative confrontations with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government brought him into the national spotlight. Subsequently, in July 2022, the NDA alliance nominated him for the post of Vice President, and he won with a landslide victory, becoming the 14th Vice President of the country and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. However, in July 2025, before the end of his scheduled term, he abruptly resigned from the post, citing health reasons.

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