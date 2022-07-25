Former UP MLA Vijay Mishra's son arrested on charges of gangrape, cheating

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Former UP MLA's son arrested from Pune on gang-rape, cheating charges

Highlights Vishnu Mishra is facing charges of serious offenses, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police said

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on him earlier

The reward price was later raised to Rs 1 lakh

Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra's son was on Sunday arrested on charges of gangrape and cheating. According to a senior police official, the accused Vishnu Mishra was arrested from Pune by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said Vishnu Mishra is facing charges of serious offenses like gang rape and cheating.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on him earlier but later it was raised to Rs 1 lakh, he said.

According to police, four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra was arrested in 2020 from Madhya Pradesh after his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari accused him of property grabbing, cheating and threatening to kill him.

He is currently lodged in Agra jail, while his wife Ram Lalli Mishra has taken bail from the high court.

The former MLA's son was absconding since August 2020.

The police had issued a look-out circular against Vishnu Mishra in September 2020, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Woman allegedly gang-raped by Railway employees at Delhi station, 4 arrested

Latest India News