Wasim Rizvi says he wants his body to be cremated, Mahant Narasimhanand should light his pyre

Wasim Rizvi controversy: Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has triggered a row saying he wants his body to be cremated as per Hindu rituals and not buried.

In a video posted on social media, Rizvi said his body should be handed over to his Hindu 'friend' Mahant Narasimhananda Saraswati of the Dasna temple who should light his pyre.

Rizvi recently challenged 26 'ayats' of the Quran and then claimed to have written a new Quran inviting severe backlash from his community.

He has reportedly received death threats from Muslim groups for filing a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of verses from the Quran, which he alleges 'teach violence'.

