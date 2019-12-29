Image Source : TWITTER (FILE) Former UP CM Mulayam Singh discharged from Mumbai hospital

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday. The Samajwadi Party leader was admitted three ago after he complained of abdominal pain.

"He was admitted for abdominal complaints. After completing the treatment course, he was discharged today and flew back to Lucknow," a close aide said.

Earlier this month, Singh was admitted after he began bleeding from his nose. Doctors were alerted and were asked to attend to him as soon he reached the hospital. The former UP Chief Minister and Defence Minister was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Prior to this, he was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute (SGPGI) after complaining of breathlessness, and on June 25, admitted in SGPGI's emergency section after his health suddenly deteriorated.

While being sworn-in as a Lok Sabha MP this year, Mulayam Singh had arrived in a wheelchair and was administered the oath earlier. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited Mulayam's residence a number of times to inquire about his health.

(With inputs from agencies)

