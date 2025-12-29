Former TDB member Vijayakumar arrested in Sabarimala gold theft case Former TDB member N Vijayakumar was summoned to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was questioned. After the interrogation, his arrest was recorded.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday (December 29) arrested former TDB member N Vijayakumar in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case, news agency PTI reported, citing police. According to police sources, Vijayakumar was a member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) during the tenure of former president A Padmakumar, who has already been arrested in the case related to the loss of gold from the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

During his tenure on the board, approval was granted in 2019 to hand over gold plates to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, for electroplating purposes.

Vijayakumar was summoned to the SIT office in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was interrogated. Following the questioning, his arrest was formally recorded, sources said. He is scheduled to be produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court later.

Vijayakumar 10th accused to be arrested

With this development, Vijayakumar has become the 10th accused arrested by the SIT in connection with the investigation into the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil doorframes at the Sabarimala temple.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court, while hearing a petition related to the Sabarimala gold loss case, had criticised the SIT for failing to investigate the role of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members K P Shankardas and Vijayakumar.

The SIT was constituted on the directions of the High Court, which earlier this month granted the probe team an additional six months to complete the investigation.

Sabarimala gold theft row

The special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the court is investigating two cases related to the disappearance of gold plates from the idols of the dwarapalaka (guardian deities) and the gold-plated doors of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

So far, the SIT has arrested seven people, including two former chairmen of the TDB and CPM leaders A Padmakumar and N Vasu. Unnikrishnan Potty is the main accused in this case, and Murari Babu, a then-serving officer of the board, has also been arrested.

In 2019, when the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, proposed electroplating the Dwarapalaka idols to the TDB, Babu forwarded the proposal to the board, reportedly stating that the gold-clad plates were made of copper. He is said to have forwarded a similar proposal from Potty again in 2025.

The Vigilance also pointed out serious lapses by Babu and seven other TDB officials in handing over the gold-clad plates to Potty.

The SIT, probing the case under the direction of the Kerala High Court, has already arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty.

Also Read: Sabarimala gold theft row: SIT arrests former TDB administrative officer S Sreekumar

Also Read: Sabarimala Temple gold theft row: Former TDB president A Padmakumar arrested