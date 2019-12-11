Image Source : PTI Ex-Supreme Court judge to probe encounter of 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it proposes to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to conduct an inquiry into the Hyderabad 'encounter' involving four persons allegedly accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian. Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said the court had initially asked former Supreme Court judge P.V. Reddi but he had declined to be involved in this inquiry. The apex court emphasised on an independent inquiry into the matter.

The Telangana government said it has complied with an earlier apex court judgement which laid down guidelines in encounter cases.

The apex court also asked the state to propose the name of a former judge and said it will conduct further hearing in the matter on Thursday.

The Government of Telangana on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the police encounter against the 4 accused who were involved in a woman veterinarian's rape and murder. The SIT will be headed by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Human Rights Commission, which is probing the alleged encounter after the NHRC took cognisance of the incident, recorded the statement of two policemen who were injured in the alleged exchange of fire.

Police had earlier said the accused kidnapped the woman and killed her after sexually assaulting her, and then shifted the body in the lorry to Chattanpalli where it was burnt under a culvert on the night of November 27.

The four accused were arrested on November 29. They were gunned down by police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year-old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

(With inputs fron PTI)

