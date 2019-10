Former PM Shastri's granddaughter dies of cardiac arrest

Former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's granddaughter, Neerja Sinha, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, a statement said. She was 68.

Sinha was the daughter of Shastri's eldest daughter Kusum. She is survived by her husband Pratyush Sinha, former chief vigilance commissioner, and two sons.

Shastri's son and Congress leader Anil said Sinha will be cremated on Friday at 11 am at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

ALSO READ | Mysterious death of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri: Many questions still remain unanswered

ALSO READ | PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 114th birth anniversary