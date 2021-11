Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Former PM HD Devegowda welcomes PM Narendra Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws.

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws.

"I welcome PM Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws. My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion is key in a parliamentary set up," tweeted the former prime minister.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh," he urged.

Farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020. The three farm laws are- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

(With ANI inputs)

