Image Source : FILE Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil tests positive for coronavirus

Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil-Nilangekar tested positive for COVID-19 in the state’s Latur district on Thursday, a senior official said.

The 88-year-old leader has been shifted to a hospital in Pune, located around 320 km from Latur, the official said.

