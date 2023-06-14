'BJP cannot return to power in Madhya Pradesh...' Ex-state Congress chief ahead of upcoming Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot come to power in the state. Taking a dig at the saffron party, he said the BJP cannot win the upcoming Assembly elections as there is a "wind in Congress' favour."

"Modi ji can come. His senior, if any, can come. Nadda ji is coming here anyway... We have no objection. But there is a wind of favour for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, for change - we can see this clearly," Yadav added.

BJP reacts to Yadav's remarks

However, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey reacted to Yadav's comment, saying the BJP will regain power under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections later this year. The BJP has had an almost uninterrupted stint in power in State since 2003 except for when the Congress ruled for 15 months between the end of 2018 and early 2020 when the BJP toppled the Congress government with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia in March.

Later, Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020 and his move toppled the Kamal Nath government just 15 months after its formation, paving the way for the BJP to form government.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end in January 2024. Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in or before November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The previous assembly elections were held in November 2018.

