Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General Subhash C Kashyap passes away; President, PM Modi express grief

New Delhi:

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General and eminent constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 97. Kashyap breathed his last at around 10 am at his residence in Sainik Farm, New Delhi, according to officials of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. He had been suffering from age-related ailments and died due to cardio-pulmonary arrest.

Kashyap is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Who was Subhash C Kashyap?

Kashyap was a member of the high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind that was tasked with preparing the legal framework for simultaneous elections in the country.

A prolific author of more than 100 books, Kashyap served as the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha from 1983 to 1990. His parliamentary career spanned over 37 years, during which he witnessed and contributed to the functioning of the House from the first Lok Sabha under Jawaharlal Nehru to the ninth Lok Sabha.

Born in 1929 in Chadpur, Bijnor, in the then United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh), into a family of freedom fighters, Kashyap became actively involved in India's Independence movement as a teenager. He led student movements in Bijnor and later in Meerut.

He pursued higher education and professional training in Allahabad, New Delhi, Washington DC, London and Geneva.

Before joining Parliament, Kashyap began his career as a journalist and served as an assistant professor at the University of Allahabad. He also underwent legal training as an advocate at the Allahabad High Court.

A recipient of numerous honours, Kashyap was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to public affairs and constitutional studies.

After voluntary retirement from Parliament, he served as honorary constitutional advisor to the Government of India on Panchayati Raj Institutions laws, as a member and chairman of the drafting committee of the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and recently served as a member on the committee on 'One Nation, One Election' chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

President, PM Modi express grief

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Kashyap, saying that he enriched the study of the constitution and the development of the parliamentary system with his insight and wisdom. In an X post, she wrote, "The news of the demise of Subhash C Kashyap, former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha and renowned constitutional expert, is extremely heartbreaking. He has enriched our study of the Constitution and the development of our parliamentary system with his erudition and insight. I express my deepest condolences to his family members and admirers."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Kashyap and termed him a constitutional expert and distinguished scholar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep pain over the passing of Kashyap. The Prime Minister noted that Kashyap was one of India's foremost constitutional scholars whose contributions to parliamentary and constitutional discourse enriched our society.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing of Dr Subhash C Kashyap, who previously served as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha. He was one of India’s foremost constitutional scholars whose contributions to parliamentary and constitutional discourse enriched our society. His writings and commitment to strengthening democratic institutions were noteworthy. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled his demise and said it is a profound loss to Indian parliamentary democracy, constitutional discourse and public life.

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